Sokoto Court Convicts Two for Hackin

September 23, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, today September 22, 2021, secured the conviction of the duo of Akhipkemelo Lukman and Esene Daniel before Justice Aminu Garba Sifawa of the State Court on a two count charge bordering on conspiracy and cheating. 

The convicts were alleged have  fraudulently hacked one Isah Liba’s First Bank account from where they transferred the total sum of N986,000 (Nine Hundred and Eighty -six Thousand Naira) which they shared themselves. 

The defendants pleaded ‘guilty’ the charges 

Based on their pleas, prosecution counsel, Mela Gwani prayed the Court convict and sentence them accordingly. 

Justice Sifawa convicted and sentenced the defendants three and half imprisonment with an option of N70,000 fine each.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,