Sokoto Court Convicts Two for Hackin

The Sokoto Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, today Wednesday September 22, 2021, secured the conviction of the duo of Akhipkemelo Lukman and Esene Daniel before Justice Aminu Garba Sifawa of the Sokoto State High Court on a two count charge bordering on conspiracy and cheating.

The convicts were alleged to have fraudulently hacked one Isah Liba’s First Bank account from where they transferred the total sum of N986,000 (Nine Hundred and Eighty -six Thousand Naira) which they shared among themselves.

The defendants pleaded ‘guilty’ to the charges

Based on their pleas, prosecution counsel, Mela Gwani prayed the Court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

Justice Sifawa convicted and sentenced the defendants to three and half years imprisonment with an option of N70,000 fine each.

