Sokoto Correspondents commiserates with Tambuwal over uncle’s death

The ’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, in on Sunday, commiserated with Governor Aminu over the death of his uncle, Sheikh Haruna Waziri.

In a condolence letter signed by the Chairman, Malam Habibu Harisu, and Secretary, Mr Ankeli Emmanuel, the Chapel described the death as a great loss, or only to state but also to the entire country.

Newsdiaryonline recalls that Waziri died on May 7, at the age of 96.

“Waziri Usman was a noble and distinguished Islamic scholar who lived his life educating people, shaping their characters to fear God and promoting community development.

“He was an adviser and counsellor who impacted families and communities,” the chapel added.

