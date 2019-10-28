Sokoto communities celebrate water after 2 years of scarcity

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Communities of Shariffai Quarters in Unguwar Rogo area and Tudun Wada Area, behind Rima Radio Broadcasting House, both in Sokoto metropolis are celebrating reconnection to water, by the Sokoto State Water Board, two years after suffering scarcity.

They made joint recommendation when they received a team from the Water board, led by its Acting General Manager, Alhaji Sama’ila Sanda Umar, who visited the areas to assess the level of water supply there.

Those that received the team included the Ward Head of Unguwar Shariffai, Alhaji Sani Mahuta; Representative of Ward Head of Unguwar Rogo Gangaren ‘Yankaji and that of Tudun Wada, behind Rima Radio Broadcasting House; Alhaji Muhammadu Tureta, as well as other residents of the areas, the communities.

Appreciating the efforts of the Sokoto state government to restore water supply to their respective areas, after two years of scarcity, they said this had clearly demonstrated the state government’s commitment in providing social amenities to the people.

According to them, the communities had suffered two years of water scarcity, a development that resulted in the members buying water from vendors.

They therefore pledged judicious utilization of the water.

The acting General Manager of the State Water Board, Alhaji Sama’ila Sanda Umar, explained that additional water line was reticulated and the blocked ones, flushed from Mabera Water Pumping Station to ensure supply of higher volume of water to the benefiting areas.

He noted that the work was conducted with support from the state Ministry of Water Resources to ensure constant water supply to the people of the state.

He called on the people to make prompt payment of water bills as well as safeguard water facilities in their various areas and report any problem for necessary action.