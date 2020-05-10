Sokoto Commissioner dies

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Sunday evening announced the death of one of his commissioners, Hon. Surajo Marafa Gatawa.

Late Hon. Gatawa, who held forte at the State Ministry of Lands and Housing, passed away after a brief illness.

Born September 15, 1957, late Gatawa an astute politician was a Councillor in Sabon Birni Local Government Area between 1988-1989.

He also became the Chairman of the same local government area from 1991-1993. Between 1999-2007 he was a member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Isa/Sabon Birni federal constituency.

During Gov. Tambuwal’s first tenure, he was the Commissioner of Social Welfare. Four years later he was moved to the position he held until his death.

Late Hon. Gatawa is survived by three wives and many children.

He has since been buried according to Islamic rites.