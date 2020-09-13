Sokoto: Buratai visits ‘wounded in action soldiers’ at 8 Div

Share the news













(Army Press Release) In continuation with his operational tour to North West Theatre of Operations, where he was briefed on the general conduct of Exercise SAHEL SANITY at the Nigerian Army Special Super Camp 4 Faskari in Katsina State, the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai was thereafter in 8 Division Nigerian Army Sokoto where he assessed some ongoing projects embarked by the Nigeria Army at Ginginya Barracks. He also visited the wounded in action soldiers at the 8 Division Medical Services and Hospital in Giginya barracks today.

According to a press release by acting Spokesperson of Nigerian Army, Colonel Sagir Musa, Gen Buratai was equally briefed on the security situation in the entire 8 Division Area of Responsibility by the Acting General Officer Commanding the Division Brig Gen Aminu Bande.

After his tour of duty he was briefly hosted to a lunch by … the Governor of Sokoto State …Aminu Waziri Tambual.