Sokoto attack: Humanitarian Affairs Minister orders distribution of relief materials to survivors

Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has ordered relevant agencies in the ministry to provide assistance to communities attacked by bandits in Sabon Birnin Local Government of Sokoto State.

Farouq in a statement on Saturday by the Assistant Director of Information in the Ministry Mrs Rhoda Iliya said it was shocking that terrorists operating as bandits would commit mass murder in peaceful communities.

“The livelihoods of residents of the communities have been disrupted as hundreds of families were displaced from their homes following the unwarranted attacks.

“I commiserate with the government and people of Sokoto state, and the families that lost their loved ones in the heinous attacks.

“I have directed the relevant agencies of the Ministry to swiftly commence action and work in collaboration with the appropriate agencies of the Sokoto State Government in providing the much-needed relief to survivors of the attack.

“The Ministry will stand with the people in their hour of deprivation and need by ensuring that the pains inflicted on them by the terrorists are mitigated through appropriate interventions,” she assured. (NAN)

