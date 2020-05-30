Sokoto attack: Minister condemns bandits, directs relief to survivors

May 30, 2020 Editor News, Project, Security 0

Share the news

The Federal Ministry of , and Social Development, has condemned the of Nigerians by in communities in Sabon Birnin Local Government of Sokoto state in the strongest terms, while commiserating with the government and people of Sokoto state, and the families that lost their loved ones in the heinous .

The Minister of , and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said that it was shocking that terrorists operating as would commit mass murder in peaceful communities where innocent citizens were engaged in agrarian life without posing threat to anyone.

Sadiya Umar Farouq lamented that in addition to the criminal of innocent citizens, the livelihoods of residents of the communities have been disrupted as hundreds of families were displaced from their homes following the unwarranted by the criminal elements.

Meanwhile, the Minister has directed the relevant agencies of the Ministry to swiftly commence action and work in collaboration with the appropriate agencies of the Sokoto State Government in providing much-needed relief to survivors of the attack.

“The Ministry will stand with the people in their hour of deprivation and need by ensuring that the pains inflicted on them by the terrorists are mitigated through appropriate interventions,” she assured.


Share the news
Tags: , , , , , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*