Sokoto association to construct handball courts in all local governments — HFN vice president

Aminu Bala, the Vice President of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), has said that with the help of the Sokoto state government, the state association would construct handball courts in each local government, to enhance the development of the sports in the state.

After the premier league they would return home to start work on taking the sport to the next level in the state, Bala told journalists on Thursday, in Abuja.

“We will go back home and make sure that we take handball to the next level in the state,

“We will make sure that with the help of the state government we construct a Handball court in each local government to propagate the game at the state level. Handball will be like football event in the state,” he said.

He said the state team will participate in the up coming Division One in Benin in November.

“The state handball team performed well at the national youth games, they will also participate in Division One in Benin next month”, he said

Bala, who spoke to the journalists after the match between Plateau Peacocks and Imo Grasshoppers, said he was highly impressed with the standard of the league.

“This is first time I’m watching a match since last week when they started, this is one of the best competitions so far.

” I’m highly impressed with the standard of the games that I had seen today.

“The talent displayed by the players is commendable, I believe that the sky will be the limit and they will represent the country well in future international competitions,” he said.

NAN reports that a total of 21 teams, comprising 10 female and 11 male teams, are participating in the premier league due to end on Nov. 3 (NAN)

