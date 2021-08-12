Sokoto Assembly seeks restoration of electricity to 3 villages in Yabo LG

 Sokoto State House of Assembly adopted a motion for the rehabilitation of electricity from Lambar Bojo to Kilgore and Degel villages in Yabo Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the move was aimed restoring electricity supply to the various communities in the council area and ensuring that socio-economic activities bounced back.

NAN also that the motion was moved by Alhaji Abubakar Shehu (APC-Yabo) and seconded by Alhaji Mustapha Abdullahi (APC-Sokoto South ) the plenary Thursday.

According to Shehu, the affected villages have been living in darkness for almost six years due to the devastating windstorm that destroyed their electricity installations and feeder lines.

“This totally crippled businesses and social activities in the affected areas.

“Therefore, the priority of the present administration is to provide the infrastructure for the overall socio- economic development of the state.

“This is also the fact that electricity supply is an ingredient for every community to reach its potential for growth and development.

“As such, the assembly hereby resolves and calls government to, as a matter of urgency, come to the aid of the people of the affected areas as soon as possible,” said.

The Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, who presided over the sitting, put the motion into a voice vote and was unanimously accepted by the lawmakers.

In another development, the assembly expressed appreciation for the state government’s swift response to the victims of food poisoning in Isa Government Area of the state.

The development followed the motion of urgent public importance moved by Alhaji Habibu Modachi (PDP-Isa).

The lawmakers offered special prayers for the repose of the souls of the 24 family members who lost their lives in the incident.

NAN that the Commissioner for Health, Dr Ali Inname, had, Tuesday, confirmed the death of 24 family members after eating a poisonous food in Danzanke village of Bargaja ward of Isa LGA. (NAN)

