Sokoto Assembly seeks restoration of electricity to 3 villages in Yabo LG

Sokoto State House of Assembly has adopted a motion for the rehabilitation of electricity from Lambar Bojo to Kilgore and Degel villages in Yabo Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the move was aimed at restoring electricity supply to the various communities in the council area and ensuring that socio-economic activities bounced back.

NAN also reports that the motion was moved by Alhaji Abubakar Shehu (APC-Yabo) and seconded by Alhaji Mustapha Abdullahi (APC-Sokoto South I) at the plenary on Thursday.

According to Shehu, the affected villages have been living in darkness for almost six years due to the devastating windstorm that destroyed their electricity installations and feeder lines.

“This has totally crippled businesses and social activities in the affected areas.

“Therefore, the priority of the present administration is to provide the required infrastructure for the overall socio- economic development of the state.

“This is also considering the fact that electricity supply is an essential ingredient for every community to reach its potential for growth and development.

“As such, the assembly hereby resolves and calls on the government to, as a matter of urgency, come to the aid of the people of the affected areas as soon as possible,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, who presided over the sitting, put the motion into a voice vote and it was unanimously accepted by the lawmakers.

In another development, the assembly has expressed appreciation for the state government’s swift response to the victims of food poisoning in Isa Local Government Area of the state.

The development followed the motion of urgent public importance moved by Alhaji Habibu Modachi (PDP-Isa).

The lawmakers offered special prayers for the repose of the souls of the 24 family members who lost their lives in the incident.

NAN reports that the Commissioner for Health, Dr Ali Inname, had, on Tuesday, confirmed the death of 24 family members after eating a poisonous food in Danzanke village of Bargaja ward of Isa LGA. (NAN)

