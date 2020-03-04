Sokoto Assembly re-run: APC candidate withdraws, supports PDP

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Ahead of the March 14th re-run election for Kebbe constituency into Sokoto State House of Assembly, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abubakar Bello Umar, on Tuesday withdrew from the contest.

He also appealed to his supporters to vote for Abubakar Adamu Kebbe, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

According to Umar, he decided to step down from the contest for the unity and socio-economic development of the local government area, which according to him is paramount and supersedes any personal political interest.

“Based on consultations with my parents, elders, colleagues, friends and well wishers, I hereby voluntarily withdraw from the race. And, my decision to withdraw is also in a bid to ensure political consensus and overall development of our area.

“I, therefore, call on all my supporters to vote for Abubakar Adamu Kebbe of the PDP.

“As you are aware, it has been our tradition that wherever there is a political debacle, we in Kebbe rally round each other by setting aside our differences in the interest of the area.

“The development of our local government area has always been our priority,” Umar said.