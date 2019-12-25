Sokoto Assembly passes N202.4bn budget for 2020

The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the state’s 2020 Appropriation Bill of N202.4 billion, presented by Governor Aminu Tambuwal on December 3rd.

The passage followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation at plenary.

Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Malami Muhmmad, who presented the report, explained that the committee adopted the estimates of N202.4 billion as presented by the Governor.

“However, based on the genuine request by Sub-Committees, the committee moved resources inwards to accommodate some important demands and interest of our people,” he said.

According to him, the committee recommended recruitment of additional staff for the office of the state Auditor-General.

“This is in order to enable them to have a wider coverage of the International Public Sector Accounting Standard (IPSAS) scheme.

“That Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning should as much as possible rectify any error made with regards to project titles, cost and description in some Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs),” he said.

Alhaji Bello Ambarura, Majority Leader, thereafter moved the motion for the adoption of the report, which was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers.