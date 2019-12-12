Sokoto Assembly mulls laws to tackle violence against women, children

The Sokoto state House of Assembly on Thursday said it would strengthen laws to protect women and children against violent attacks in the state.

The Chairman House Committee on Women Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Kyadawa (APC- Gada West), made the remark while briefing newsmen shortly after officials of the Ministry for Women Affairs defended the 2020 proposed budget before the committee.

Kyadawa said that violence against women and children is a serious challenge that needed to be addressed by all citizens.

“As lawmakers we will continue to ensure all our obsolete laws which are directly or indirectly to that effect are being strengthened in order to generally address the menace.

“The number of women and children subjected to violence is on the increase in the society, as such we need to ensure measures to tackle it as quickly as possible,” he said.

The lawmaker also said that the committee had discussed thoroughly on the proposed budget of the ministry and will continue to ensure proper engagement in addressing their various challenges.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Kulu Sifawa reaffirmed her ministry’s commitment towards providing quality education to women and children.

Sifawa added that the ministry had taken measures to protect women and children against all forms of violent attacks across the state.

“We have since engaged all stakeholders in Sokoto state to end violence against women and children,” She said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Muhammad Arewa had expressed government commitment to revive the tourism sector to boost internal revenue generation in the state.

Arewa spoke after defending his ministry’s budget proposal before the Assembly Committee on Commerce, Industry and Tourism.

He said that the 2020 budget of the ministry would focus on projects that would boost revenue generation in the state.

“As you all know government can only excel if its revenue generation is attractive, as such this year we will embark on projects that will attract more tourists into the state,” he said.

Arewa commended the state Assembly for its continuous support to government policies and programmes. (NAN)