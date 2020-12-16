Sokoto Assembly confirms appointment of IRS Chair

The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Alhaji Aminu Zurmi as the Executive Chairman of the Sokoto Internal Revenue Service (SOIRS).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) writes that the confirmation followed the consideration of the report of House Committee on Public Service Matters presented by its Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Randa (PDP-Tureta).

Randa reminded the House that Gov. Aminu Tambuwal in a letter dated Dec. 9 forwarded the name of Zurmi for confirmation as Executive Chairman of SOIRS.