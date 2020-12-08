Sokoto assembly approves N538m virement request

The Sokoto State House of Assembly has approved the sum of N538 million virement request presented before it by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal.

The approval followed a motion moved by Alhaji Bello Ambarura (APC-Illela), the Leader of the House, during Tuesday’s plenary.

Ambarura told the House that the governor had forwarded the application for virement warrant through the Political Affairs Department to cater for some projects in the 2020 Appropriation Bill.

“This is for the consideration and subsequent approval by the House.