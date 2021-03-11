Sokoto assembly approves N2bn motorcycle loan for civil servants

March 11, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



  Sokoto State on Thursday approved N2 billion  for purchase of 10,000 motorcycles for civil servants in the state.

approval  followed a letter sent  to assembly by state government requesting for the granting of the .

Explaining rationale behind , Alhaji Bello Ambarura,  APC Caucus Leader in assembly said it aimed at enabling the state government through the  State of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), to secure facility for the purchase of the motorcycles

Ambarura said “In the light of this development, the State of  Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) approaches Zenith Bank Plc for the financing of the supply.

“Following due consultation based on mutual understanding,  agreement reached between the bank and NLC for the release of N2 billion required to procure 10,000 DAYLONG CG brand of motorcycles.

“This is to be distributed to the state civil servants at the cost of N260,000 per unit at an interest rate of 14 per cent.

” The period is 24 months and payment would be deducted  from the beneficiaries’ salaries.

Speaker of the assembly, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji,  who presided over the plenary put the a voice vote, where it unanimously adopted. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,