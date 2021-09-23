Sokoto Assembly approves 2021 virement request of N155m

The  Sokoto State House of Assembly on Thursday approved Gov. Aminu Tambuwal’s  of N155 million virement warrant on some capital projects  in 2021 approved budget.

This approval  followed the consideration of a letter state governor presented at the plenary Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Achida.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alhaji Bello Ambarura, the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in  the assembly, had  moved a asking  the lawmakers to the at its plenary session.

Ambarura said that the was necessitated present administration’s addressing  a number of developmental projects.

“These are projects that were not adequately provided for in the 2021 Appropriation Law.

“The members might  recall that the state governor had forwarded an application for virement warrant under Affairs to the tune of N155 million for our consideration and subsequent approval.

“Therefore, be it resolved members to and approve the virement warrant on some capital provisions in the state approved budget at the committee of the whole,” said.

The speaker was said  to have  put the into a voice vote and  it was unanimously approved lawmakers.

In another development, a bill for a law to provide for the establishment, incorporation and functions of the Shehu Shagari University of Education, Sokoto,  had  passed  the second reading at the plenary session.

The bill is  to make provisions for the new university’s administration in order to advance and increase the standard of the teaching profession in the state.

Also, the Assembly passed a to go on recess from Sept. 24 to Oct. 18, to allow its members interface with various constituencies. (NAN

