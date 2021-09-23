Sokoto Assembly approves 2021 virement request of N155m

The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Thursday approved Gov. Aminu Tambuwal’s request of N155 million virement warrant on some capital projects in 2021 approved budget.

This approval followed the consideration of a letter by the state governor presented at the plenary by the Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Achida.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alhaji Bello Ambarura, the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in the assembly, had moved a motion asking the lawmakers to consider the request at its plenary session.

Ambarura said that the request was necessitated by the present administration’s commitment to addressing a number of developmental projects.

“These are projects that were not adequately provided for in the 2021 Appropriation Law.

“The members might recall that the state governor had forwarded an application for virement warrant under Religious Affairs to the tune of N155 million for our consideration and subsequent approval.

“Therefore, be it resolved by the members to consider and approve the virement warrant on some capital provisions in the state approved budget at the committee of the whole,” he said.

The speaker was said to have put the motion into a voice vote and it was unanimously approved by the lawmakers.

In another development, a bill for a law to provide for the establishment, incorporation and functions of the Shehu Shagari University of Education, Sokoto, had passed the second reading at the plenary session.

The bill is to make provisions for the new university’s administration in order to advance and increase the standard of the teaching profession in the state.

Also, the Assembly passed a motion to go on recess from Sept. 24 to Oct. 18, to allow its members interface with their various constituencies. (NAN

