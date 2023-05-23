Sokoto Assembly amends law prohibiting discrimination against persons with disability, others 

By Muhammad Nasir

The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Tuesday amended the state’s 2021 law prohibiting discrimination against persons with disabilities.

The amendement followed the consideration of the report of the House Committee on Social Welfare, Culture and Poverty Reduction.

Presenting the report, Alhaji Kabiru Dauda (APC-Gada East), the Committee of the Chairman, said the law is recommended to consist an Executive Chairman and

one person with disability from each senatorial district.

He said “also to be included in the council shall be representative each from the Ministries of Social Welfare, Education, Health, Youth and Sport, Women Affairs and Works.

“However, the Executive Chairman and three other persons with disability from the senatorial district shall be appointed by the governor, subject to confirmation of the Assembly.”

The Deputy Speaker Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, who presided over the sitting put the motion for the amendment of the bill into a voice vote.

Members unanimously approved the passage of the bill as moved by the assembly Majority Leader, Malami Basakkwace (PDP- Sokoto South II).

In a related development, the assembly passed the amendment of three other bills that include a Bill for a law to amend the Sokoto State Community and Social

Development Agency Law 2019.

Others are; Bill to amend Zakkat and Endowment Commission law No. 4 of 2022 and Bill to amend the Sokoto State Arabic and Islamic Education

Commission law No. 5 of 2022. (NAN)