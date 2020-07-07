Sokoto: Army constructs toilets, borehole to tackle open defecation

Share the news













The 8 Division Nigerian Army Sokoto on Monday handed over toilets and boreholes it provided at Dallatu primary and secondary schools Tudun-wada, Sokoto, to check open defecation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the facilities included 16 toilet rooms, 12 open taps, borehole and overhead tank provided by the division’s military hospital.

Brig.-Gen. Aminu Bande, the divisions’ General Officer Commanding, said that the gesture was part of the army’s corporate social responsibility.

Represented by the division’s Garrison Commander, Brig.-Gen. Moses Gara, Bande stated that the project would promote cordial relationship between the division and the benefiting community.

“Apart from being our own way of complementing the efforts of the government, this gesture would boost civil-military relations.

“The facilities being inaugurated today will not only assist in eradicating the challenge of open defecation, it will also improve the general environmental sanitation of the area,” he said.

The GOC urged authorities of the benefiting schools to ensure proper maintenance of the facilities.

Bande also urged the communities to support the army by providing useful information that would promote peace and the protection of lives and property.

Earlier, Col. Sunday Ogoh, Director of the military hospital said the essence of the project was to uplift the health and sanitary standards of the people.

“The government has done well in tackling open defecation, this is our way of supporting them. This will also tackle disease outbreak, we must not forget that poor sanitation can cause diseases,” he said.

In his speech, the Permanent Secretary, Sokoto State Universal Basic Education Board, Alhaji Faruk Shehu, commended the army for the gesture, describing it as relevant and well-intended.

He said the project would have direct positive impacts on the lives of people in the benefiting communities.

“The government will takeover the maintenance of the facilities to ensure optimal usage, I assure you of our continued cooperation,” he said.(NAN)















