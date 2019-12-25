Sokoto approves purchase 118 transformers

Sokoto State Executive Council, on Tuesday presided over by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, approved the sum of N578 million for the purchase of 118 transformers in the state.

Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Isah Bajini Galadanci, made this known during a joint press briefing with the Head of Service, Commissioner for Rural Development and Commissioner for Justice after the state executive council meeting.

He said the contract was awarded with a view to improving power supply in both urban and rural areas of the state.

Similarly the council also approved the purchase of 82 feeder pillars at the cost of over N73 million.

According to the Head of Service, Alhaji Buhari Bello Kware, the Council also approved the proposal of the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC, to purchase motorcycles for middle cadre civil servants in the state to ease the problem of transportation.

According to him, under the arrangement, the Union has entered into an agreement with the Heritage Bank to secure a loan of N2 billion to purchase motorcycles that would be given to the state civil servants on loan.

The state government, he explained, will serve as guarantor while deductions will be made from the salary of the beneficiaries.

He also explained that the Council advised the NLC to review the repayment period of the loan and the bank interest.

Similarly, the Council approved the variation claim of the ongoing renovation of Sokoto State House of Assembly complex.

In his contribution, the Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Suleiman Usman (SAN), said the Council approved the enactment of laws for the fiscal responsibility and revenue consolidation and integration laws.

He maintained that all the bills will be sent to the state house of assembly for consolidation.