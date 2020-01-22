Sokoto approves N30,000 minimum wage implementation from January

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

The Sokoto State Executive Council (EXCO), during its meeting on Wednesday, approved the implementation of N30,000 minimum wage for workers from January 2020.

Briefing news men after the meeting, the Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Isa Galadanchi, said the adjustments would be reflected in workers’ salaries for the month of January.

According to him, “The state civil servants will begin to receive the new minimum wage of N30,000 with effect from January 2020 and all necessary arrangements have been made toward the adjustment.

“I will like to advice the civil servants to ensure they put in more efforts in the discharge of their duties in line with the aspiration of the present administration to step up development of the state,” he said.