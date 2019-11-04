Sokoto: Appeal Court affirms Sen. Wamakko’s election

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

The Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto, on Monday, upheld the election of Senator Aliyu Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District.

It also dismissed the Appeal brought before it against the judgement of the National and States Assemblies Elections Tribunal, by Senator Ahmed Maccido of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Maccido had filed an appeal before the appellate Court, challenging the Judgement of the Tribunal, which dismissed his petition for being statute barred , as it was filed out of time.

Delivering Judgment on Monday, Justice Hamman Barka, dismissed the Appeal saying, “We found out that, it is statute barred, as it was filed out of time. I however make no order as to costs.”

Justice Ibrahim Musa Saulawa and Justice Fatima O. Akinbanmi, all agreed with the judgement.

In another judgement delivered by the Presiding Justice, Justice Saulawa dismissed the appeal filed by Kabiru Marafa Achida of the PDP, challenging the judgment of the tribunal that upheld the election of Aliyu Ibrahim Almustapha of the APC, who represents Rabah and Wurno Federal Constituency.

In yet another judgment, Justice Saulawa dismissed the appeal filed by Aminu Shehu Shagari of the PDP, challenging the judgment of the tribunal that upheld the election of Abubakar Umar Yabo of the APC, who represents Yabo and Shagari Federal Constituency.

The Court has however dismissed the appeal filed by Saadu Nabunkari of the APC, challenging the judgment of the tribunal that upheld the election of Mani Maishinko Katami of the PDP, who represents Binji and Silame Federal Constituency.