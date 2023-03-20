Sokoto APC’s victory: Wamakko urges supporters to conduct peaceful rally

By Muhammad Nasir

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC- Sokoto North), the leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Sokoto State has urged the party’s supporters to behave maturely and conduct peaceful victory rallies in the state.

Wamakko made the call shortly after the official declaration of the March 18 Governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Sokoto on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC Returning Officer Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu, the Vice Chancellor Federal University Dutsin-ma declared Ahmed Aliyu of APC as winner of the governorship election in the state.

Aliyu scored 453,661 votes to defeat his closest contender to, Malam Sa’idu Umar, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 404,632 votes.

The APC leader, in a statement issued to newsmen by Bashar Abubakar, his Special Assistant onMedia and Publicity, appreciated the people of Sokoto State and the party’s stakeholders.

“We have seen a peaceful contest that led to the victory of APC.

“Our stakeholders have shown dedication to the party’s standard as peace loving party in the state and the country, we should sustain the tempo,“ Wamakko was quoted as saying..

Wamakko, a former Governor of the state expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah for granting APC a hard-fought victory.

He dedicated the victory to the peace loving people of the state, saying they stood with the party through thick and thin.

The lawmaker assured the people of the state that they will never regret reposing tremendous confidence and trust in the APC at all levels.

He pledged that the APC government under Aliyu will be a real government of the people, for the people and by the people. (NAN)