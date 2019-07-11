Sokoto APC, PDP nominate principal officers to Assembly

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

The Sokoto state chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party ‎(PDP) have nominated names of members to various principal offices to the State House of Assembly.

The APC list, a copy of which made available to Newsdiaryonline, is contained in a letter No. APC/APP/2019/2 dated June 13, 2019 and signed by the chairman of the party.

Those nominated include: ‎Hon. Bello Isah Ambarura, Majority Leader; Hon. Aminu Magaji Bodai, Majority Whip; Hon. Abdullahi Alhaji Zakari, Deputy Majority Leader; and Hon. Murtala Maigona, Deputy Majority Whip.

In its own letter dated July 11, 2019 and signed by the party chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma, the PDP nominated Hon. Ibrahim Arzika Sarki, Minority Leader; Hon. Atiku Liman, Deputy Minority Leader; Hon. Habibu Halilu Modaci, Minority Whip and Hon. Abdullahi Randa, Deputy Minority Whip.



