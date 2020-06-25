Sokoto APC lauds NEC’s dissolution of NWC

Share the news













The Sokoto State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has commended the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the party for dissolving the National Working Committee (NWC).

This is contained in a statement by the state Chairman of the arty, Isa Achida on Thursday.

“We equally congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for taking appropriate and timely action to save the party from disintegration.

“We have no doubt that the action will bring about sanity in the party and weed out bad eggs who have been more of stumbling blocks than the assets that they are supposed to be.

“We in the Sokoto State APC, are particularly pleased that we have been relieved of people who abused our goodwill and used our mandate to serve our opponents and work against our party’s interest.

“We strongly believe that such people do not deserve a place in the APC government and should therefore be flushed from all offices they presently occupy.

“We appeal to the party’s highest decision making body to select and appoint people of proven integrity into the Caretaker Committee, in order to avoid pitfalls of the past, where members engaged in pursuing their personal agenda, rather than the party’s collective interest,” the statement read.

