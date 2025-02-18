Sokoto APC Chairman reaffirms government’s commitment

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Alhaji Isa Sadiq-Achida, has reaffirmed Gov. Ahmed Aliyu’s commitment to implementing his administration’s 9-Point

By Muhammad Nasir

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Alhaji Isa Sadiq-Achida, has reaffirmed Gov. Ahmed Aliyu’s commitment to implementing his administration’s 9-Point Agenda.

Sadiq-Achida stated this on Monday in Sokoto while addressing journalists in response to allegations made by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP accused the state government of neglecting rural communities in project execution and allowing bandits to take control of parts of Sokoto State.

The APC Chairman dismissed these claims, stating that the opposition lacked the moral justification to criticise the current administration due to its own poor governance record.

“While we are focused on transforming Sokoto, disgruntled opposition figures, who failed to develop the state, are making baseless allegations and ridiculing themselves,” he said.

He claimed that when the APC took over after defeating the PDP in the election, Sokoto State was in a deplorable condition.

“At the time, essential infrastructure such as water supply, electricity, and metropolitan roads were in shambles.

“Moreover, the previous administration mortgaged our only central market, but we successfully reclaimed it after settling the buyer,” he stated.

Sadiq-Achida emphasised that the APC-led administration remains committed to delivering on its promises and ensuring security and development across Sokoto State.

“In less than two years, our government has installed over 520 solar-powered streetlights across 23 local government areas and constructed 70 rural roads,” he noted.

He further highlighted that the government had strengthened security by providing 170 patrol vehicles and 700 motorcycles to security agencies.

“Additionally, it procured rice and other food items worth ₦14 billion, which were sold at subsidised rates to ease economic hardship,” he stated. (NAN)