Sokoto and Governor Aliyu’s Water Magic

By Louis Achi

Mid-term stocktaking or assessment of governance impact remains something of a political ritual that often throws up some comic relief and drama. But at more serious level, it gives an opportunity to interrogate or gauge what really a governor or president has really achieved to justify his privileged executive perch.

In Sokoto State for example, the issue of water in its development algorithm represents a Grade-A governance priority arena, especially under the administration of youthful Governor Ahmed Aliyu. According to Alhaji Mohammed Maccido, son of the late Sultan Muhammadu Maccido and the immediate past Commissioner of Water Resources, Sokoto State, water defines development in the Seat of the Caliphate.

Mohammed Maccido succinctly captures the core of the daunting, nightmarish water sector challenge in Sokoto State when Governor Aliyu assumed office in May 29 2023. His words: “The PDP’s plan is to bury our efforts with their negative publicity but thankfully the people of Sokoto State are well informed about our governor’s efforts to change their despondency to one of hope. When we came, the water supply system in Sokoto State had virtually collapsed. Even the Ministry of Water Resources lacked water.

“So, how can a ministry that can’t take care of itself take care of the people? What they (PDP) did denying people access to water was criminal. Can you imagine a place like Sokoto State that’s very hot, without water? The situation we met was a total disaster. So, before his appointment of commissioners the governor constituted a committee to immediately restore water supply to the people.

“The other challenge was that the state account was in red but the governor had to source money to finance the committee, to buy chemicals for water treatment and to fix the equipment that were broken down.

“The governor deserves commendation for the several immediate steps that he took, including the sinking of emergency boreholes, and procuring water tankers to supply water to the people. This is what leadership is all about.

“And once I was appointed, the governor’s unambiguous mandate to me was to ensure that I resolved the situation and move forward to ensure that this never happened again. The governor did fantastically well in confronting the challenges.”

The Sokoto State Ministry of Water Resources is the arrowhead entity responsible for improving water supply in the state, ensuring the smooth operation of water treatment facilities, providing safe drinking water to the public, providing water for agricultural and industrial purposes, extending and improving water supply infrastructure, collaborating with the federal government to improve water supply and ensuring that all the 72 dams in the state are fully functional.

The immediate past water commissioner also enlightened Nigerians on the peculiar water sector challenge in Sokoto State. His words: “Like you know the water in Sokoto State like some other places in Nigeria is hard. By the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Nigeria Standard for Drinking Water Quality (NSDWQ) the underground water in Sokoto State has a hardness that exceeds the permissible limits due to a number of factors.

“The most important take away is that it’s a matter of concern because hard water is not safe for drinking and impacts negatively on the efficiency and lifespan of appliance like electric kettle, baths and other appliances that require water for operation. It even prevents soap from lathering. So, it is important that it’s treated because it causes dry and itchy skin.

“It has taste, et cetera. But treating hard water is very expensive. This background is very important so people can understand the situation because even at the National Council on Water, most of my colleagues don’t seem to understand why the North gets some priority in water projects.

“Working with the governor they restored power after payment of the outstanding bills. They equally addressed the issue of obsolete equipment which I met on my appointment. It’s scandalous that no pumping machine was working and this affected the pumping of raw water for treatment. Same with other critical equipment and machineries. To worsen matters this equipment cannot be bought off the shelf and they are extremely expensive.

“You need to open letters of credit, and the equipment manufactured to your specifications. So, in the interim we had to fix them – because again there was no budgetary provisions to buy new ones. I respect the governor’s prudence and insistence on due process and his appreciation of the challenges and finding solutions to the problems. He supported our efforts to get experts from anywhere to overhaul the equipment – which we did.

“The governor also ensured funding for the purchase of chemicals. Without treating the water, it is as good as not giving the people water so they don’t trust you and consume untreated water.”

It could be recalled that the 40million gallons per day water project in the state was initiated by Senator Aliyu Wamakko, during his governorship tenure. As at the time he left office the project was 70% completed. Unfortunately, the successor administration of Senator Tambuwal abandoned the project in the eight years it held sway.

But proactive Governor Aliyu made a priority decision to complete the project because it will surely go a long way in addressing the lingering water shortage the metropolis and environ are experiencing.

Significantly, the current Commissioner of Water Resources, Aminu Abdullahi reconfirmed the jumbo water sector development project. Just last week, an elated Abdullahi assured residents that the state is on the brink of solving its long-standing water supply challenges, with a 40-million gallon per day water project nearing completion.

Addressing journalists at his office he revealed that the multi-billion-naira project, which spans key areas such as Tamaji, Gagi, Mana, and Rugar Liman Gulu, is expected to be completed and commissioned within three months.

It’s all thanks to Governor Aliyu’s persistent focus; once operational shortly, the scheme will supply much-needed water to underserved areas and ease the pressure on existing infrastructure. Abdullahi also attributed the current water shortages to years of neglect, aged equipment, and mismanagement by past administrations.

Abdullahi further revealed that many of the state’s waterworks were over 60 years old and operating beyond their recommended lifespan, adding “If we had adhered to the manufacturers’ replacement timelines, we wouldn’t be facing these challenges.”

Abdullahi expressed optimism, citing the remarkable vigour and renewed commitment of the current administration. His words: “This government has initiated a comprehensive overhaul, unlike previous lopsided efforts. We are now focusing on long-term solutions that will serve the state for the next 30 to 50 years.”

He also confirmed that priority efforts are underway to integrate solar energy and install new generators to ensure uninterrupted water supply amid frequent power outages. “The government is ready to fuel generators, no matter the cost. Water supply is a social responsibility,” he said, also reaffirming the administration’s resolve to break the jinx of failed water projects in Sokoto and promising a new era of efficient, equitable water distribution across the state.

Speaking on security challenges, he disclosed plans to engage private security firms to safeguard critical water infrastructure following repeated incidents of vandalism and theft of generators and cables.

Abdullahi also revealed that the federal government, through the Minister of Water Resources, has pledged support to dredge silted dams and enhance flow efficiency.

The other project the State Ministry of Water Resources are working on is a rural scheme that would ensure the rural areas have access to water which the governor promised during the campaign. This was completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Under a programme known as SPIN, about 5,000 acres of land would be prepared for farming in Sokoto. It’s a joint initiative of the state government, the federal government and the World Bank. It about $780m and when converted into naira would be running into trillions. Officials of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources have been to Sokoto to identify the dams to be used for the project.

The other water sector achievements of the current administration include the installation and reconnection of pipelines for water supply, replacement of submersible pumps, and ensuring availability of safe water for the people and industries despite the challenges of operating the plants; like the high cost of diesel due to lack of electricity, and vandalization of critical equipment by hoodlums.

Concerns that water projects are being concentrated in the metropolis while local government areas are marginalised was dismissed by the commissioner who explained: “It’s not like we have concentrated on the capital. It’s just that some areas fall within the metropolis. Again because of resources we are following our programme strictly. When we are done with this programme, we would have covered at least four local government areas and some part of the old city of the capital.

“We are constructing boreholes everyday but it’s still not enough because the last administration refused to provide the people with water, schools and even when it awarded contracts for roads they were abandoned after full payment.

“The administration has also commenced rehabilitation of some earth dams across the state and the governor has signaled his resolve to rehabilitate all the 72 dilapidated earth dams before the end of his first term in office.”

Having covered these significant grounds within two years in office, it can only be imagined the goodies waiting for the appreciative Sokoto folks going forward as Governor Aliyu ramps up the water sector transformation.