Sokoto Abduction: Police confirm 15 Almajiri, Woman missing

The Sokoto State Police Command, has officially confirmed the abduction of 15 Almajiri students and a woman in Gidan Bakuso, located in Gada Local Government Area of the state.

By Muhammad Nasir

ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, the spokesperson of the command, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto that the abduction took place in the early hours of Saturday.

He said the assailants took advantage of the remote location of the village and perpetrated their evil act.

Rufa’i identified lack of access road to some villages as one of the major challenges being faced by security agencies in the state, saying: “lack of access road hindered a swift response today.”

He assured that the command’s tactical team had been mobilised to rescue the victims, insisting that the security agencies were currently on top of the situation.

“The isolated location of the village poses a great challenge for security agencies to quickly respond.

“Nevertheless, the command’s tactical team is fully mobilised to rescue the victims and bring the criminals to justice,” he assured.

He appealed to the public to assist the security agencies with any relevant information that would support the ongoing operation, advising that collaborative effort was necessary towards the success of security operation.

The police spokesman assured the residents of the affected community that security agencies were committed to rescuing the abducted persons. (NAN)