Sokodobo assist 300 FCT students with UTME registration fees

A member of House of Representatives, Alhaji Hassan Sokodobo, has assisted over 300 students of FCT with registration fees for their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Sokodobo, who represents Abuja South Federal Constituency, said the gesture was to encourage youths to embrace education in the area.

Sokodobo said the empowerment would prepare some under-privileged FCT youths to have a rosy future.

He advised the students to use the registration fee for the purpose it was intended and not to buy phones and clothing.

‘‘I want to relieve many disadvantaged persons, especially the orphans and indigenes who will receive financial aid to offset the cost their UTME registration.

‘‘I would like to remind you about the keen attention we pay to essential public service and social protection as I am very sensitive to the cause of the underprivileged, especially women, youths and students.

‘‘I, therefore, urge the students to use the registration fee for its purpose for educational development,” he said.

The Abuja South Federal Constituency comprises four area councils namely; Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada and Kuje.

He further said the gesture was also aimed at fulfilling his campaign promises under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party through educational assistance, mentorship and empowerment.

Hassan Abbass, a beneficiary from Abaji area council, thanked the lawmaker for the gesture and promised to use the fee for its purpose. (NAN)