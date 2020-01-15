Sogunro remains LASPOTECH rector–Spokesman

The management of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), has denied reports in some quarters that the rector of the school, Mr Samuel Sogunro, has been relieved of his appointment.

According to a statement signed by Mr Olanrewaju Kuye, Director, Information and Public Relations of the institution, Sogunro remains the rector of the institution.

Kuye said that Sogunro had not been directed to step aside from office.

The spokesman said the polytechnic needed to inform the public; to consider the insinuation as baseless and mischievous.

“The management has observed with dismay the information going viral on the social media that the rector has been directed to step aside from office.

“Sogunro remains the rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic and still functions in his full capacity.

“We urge the polytechnic community and all well-meaning Nigerians to disregard this rumour because it is mischievous and it contains no iota of the truth,” he said. (NAN)