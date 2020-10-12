Software engineer in court for allegedly defrauding a teacher of N280,000

A 31-year-old software engineer, David Akeni, on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding a teacher of N280, 000

The police charged the defendant, whose residential address was not given, with two counts of theft and cheating.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie alleged the defendant fraudulently converted N280, 000, belonging to the complainant, Mr Bright Amuwah and his teachers to his personal.

Ihiehie told the court that the defendant committed the on May 23 at 2 p. m. at No. 36 Ijesha St., Ayobo, a Lagos suburb, failed to pay for an online tutorial class rendered to him.