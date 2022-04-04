Sociologists seek more recognition, support for social workers

Olabisi Yusuf, a Professor of Sociology at Lagos State University (LASU), has urged government at all levels to recognise and support social workers to eradicate societal ills facing the country.

Yusu, who is Head of Department of Sociology, LASU, said this at the maiden symposium on Social Work with the theme, “The Time is Right for Social Work”, on Monday in Lagos.

He said that social workers needed to be recognised in view of various societal problems such as depression, kidnapping, banditry, poverty, and illegal migration facing the country.

“In Nigeria, many people are not aware of social work programmes unlike in the developed countries where social workers are recognised.

“This is the right time for social workers to function; social work is all about solving social problems in a country.

“We need the face of social workers because in this technology time, people are on their own with the fading away of extended family structure.

“People hardly help each other or relate with one another now due to depression in the society,” Yusuf said.

Prof. Funso Omobitan, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, LASU, also said that social workers were needed to solve problems in families, society and homes.

Omobitan said that social work was not appreciated in Nigeria but recently many people have become interested in it due to its demand in other countries.

Mrs Titilola Adeniyi, Pioneer Coordinator, of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), said victims of domestic violence undergoing clinical depression needed social workers to share their burden and for possible solution.

“Domestic violence can be generational, and people should be held accountable for abuses,” she said. (NAN)

