Society tasks NASS on GEOSON regulation bill

The Geospatial Society of Nigeria (GEOSON), has appealed to National Assembly to pass the bill on the regulation of practitioners in the geospatial information technology sector to ensure sanity.

GEOSON President, Dr Matthew Adepoju, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)in Abuja on Tuesday.

Adepoju said that the bill will help weed out quacks in the profession.

“We submitted the draft bill to the National Assembly some time ago.

“We are appealing to the lawmakers to pass the bill because we have lots of quacks in the profession.

“The National Assembly should encourage the practitioners by passing the bill speedily, so that we will have an Act of Parliament to regulate, encourage and promote utilisation of geospatial technology in Nigeria,’’ he said.

Adepoju commended the Federal Government for setting up the Geo-Referenced Infrastructure and Demographic Data for Development (GRID) project.(NAN)