Society pledges mineral exploration in Yobe

Mr Mohammad Audu, the newly elected Chairman of the Nigeria Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS), Yobe Chapter, has pledged sound programmes to fast track mineral exploration in the state.

Audu made the pledge in Damaturu on Wednesday when he paid a courtesy visit to the state’s Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Garba Iliya.

He noted that there were various mineral deposits in the state, including gypsum, kaolin, limestone and potash.

The Chairman said the society would also liaise with relevant agencies to check illegal mining and indiscriminate drilling of boreholes.

The organisation, he said, would ensure that members’ registration was up to date in order to tackle menace of quackery.

In his remarks, Iliya congratulated the society for electing its leaders for the first time since the creation of the state in 1991.

Illiya said it was in recognition of the role of the society in nation building that Gov Mai Mala Buni appointed geoscientists as commissioners, permanent secretaries and directors in the state civil service.

The commissioner advised the chairman to fear God and implement programmes towards improving welfare of members. (NAN)

