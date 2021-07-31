Society of engineers vows to end quackery in the profession

The Plateau Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has vowed to end quackery in the profession.



The Chairman of the society, Engr. Olakunle Johnson, said this shortly after his inauguration as the society’s 10th chairman in the state on Saturday in Jos.



According to Johnson, unprofessional practices among quacks had led to wanton destruction of lives and property in the state and the country.



He said that the society’s move to end quackery would drastically reduce the incidences of building collapse in the country.



“Through the Property Investment and Failure Analysis Committee (PIFAC) and Engineering Regulatory Monitoring Team of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), we will collaborate with other professional bodies, media organisations, the Police, and other government agencies to put a halt to the nefarious activities of quacks.



“The activities of these quacks have resulted in the wanton loss of lives and property in this state and Nigeria.



“So, we will not fold our arms and watch things continue this way. We will end it,”he said.

The chairman promised to also collaborate with government and private organisations to make the welfare of the society’s members a priority.



He also promised to work assiduously to secure employment opportunities for graduate members of the branch.



Speaking at the event, Gov. Simon Lalong said that engineers had remained at the forefront of infrastructure development, hence the need to accord them the desired respect.



The governor, who was represented by the Head of Civil Service of the State, Engr.Sunday Hyat, said:”Infrastructure development has been in the front line of this administration.”



“We believe that through massive infrastructure development, Plateau will move forward, we will create jobs and boost our economic drive.



“This is why we are completing the inherited projects and initiated other new ones so as to lay solid foundation for economic activities to thrive,”Lalong said.



On his part, NSE National President, Engr. Babagana Mohammed, represented by Engr. Olatunde Akinteye, urged the chairman and his fellow executives to live above board.



Mohammed also urged them to promote professionalism, hardwork and commitment to duty among members of the society. (NAN)

