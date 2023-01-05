Society of Diplomats appoints Nigerian as Deputy Sec.-Gen.

By Fortune Abang

The Governing Council of the International Society of Diplomats (ISD) has appointed a Nigerian, Mr Tunji Asaolu, as its Deputy Secretary-General.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Secretary-General of ISD, Manuel Fernandez on Thursday in Abuja.

Fernandez in statement said that Asaolu’s appointment was confirmed on Dec. 30, 2022 and with immediate effect.

He said Asaolu has been confirmed as Deputy Secretary-General, African Affairs and Ambassador to the African Union by ISD for an initial two years term that is renewable for another two years.

“I am pleased to convey to you, the approval of your appointment as the Deputy Secretary-General, African Affairs by the Governing Council of ISD.

“By this appointment, you are also admitted into the International Advisory Council.

“In line with the mandate of ISD, you are expected to liaise with the international headquarters in discharging the functions of this office, develop programmes and activities.

“Provide regular updates on ISD progress; promote international cooperation with other relevant authorities.

“Provide expert advice on issues related to your line of duties, including International diplomacy, economy, trade and investment, peace and social justice.”

ISD is an A-class international organisation with core mandate to promote diplomacy through friendship, trade, investment, international cooperation, peace and social justice, for development and advancement of humanity.(NAN)