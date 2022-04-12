Social Welfare Service  Bill scales 1st reading at Senate

By Kingsley Okoye

The Social Welfare Service Bill, 2022, aimed at reducing extreme poverty in Nigeria has scaled first reading at the Senate.



The bill entitled “Social Welfare Service Bill, 2022 , was sponsored by Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu(APC- Abia) at Tuesday’s plenary.



The bill sought to establish a department domiciled in the Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development towards reducing acute poverty in the country.



It also sought to establish a welfare service department in all the offices of the Ministry, across the 36 states of the country as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). (NAN)

