Social Welfare Service  Bill scales 1st reading at Senate

April 12, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



By Kingsley Okoye

The Social Welfare Service Bill, 2022, aimed at reducing extreme poverty in Nigeria has scaled first reading at the Senate.


The  bill entitled “Social Welfare Service  Bill, 2022 , was sponsored by Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu(APC- Abia) at Tuesday’s plenary.


The bill sought to establish a department domiciled in the Ministry  for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development towards reducing acute poverty in the country.


It also sought to establish a welfare service department in all the  offices of the  Ministry, across the 36 states of the country as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). (NAN)