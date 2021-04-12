By Chimezie Godfrey



The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has challenged participants of the training programme on Social Protection to build capacity in order to effectively manage, propagate and implement the mandate of the Ministry and policies of Federal Government.

She disclosed this at a 3- day training on Social Protection organised by the Child Development Grant Programme and Save the Children International in Lagos.



Speaking through her representative Mr. Kingsley Ngene, Special Assistant (Administration), she said the objective of the training is to improve knowledge and provide deeper understanding of issues regarding social protection to support the strategic position of the ministry in coordinating social protection programme implementation in Nigeria.

The representative of the Permanent Secretary, the SA to the PS, Abdulkareem Iliyasu expressed gratitude to the Ministry for making the training possible.

He said that,”The Ministry has initiated the process of keying the staff into the Federal Government programme of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within the next decade”.

He urged participants to make use of the knowledge and ideas gained in the training to support the Federal Government achieve her objectives.

The National Programme Manager of Child Development Grant Programme, Ajumobi Kayode, said the aim of the programme is to strengthen capacity of social protection implementers, to design and implement appropriate social protection programmes for poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

The 54 Participants were drawn from all the departments in the Ministry and it’s agencies.

