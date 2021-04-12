Social Protection Training Programme: Farouq tasks participants on capacity building

Chimezie Godfrey


The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs,  Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has challenged  participants of the training programme Social Protection to build capacity in order to effectively manage, propagate and the mandate of the Ministry and policies of Federal Government.

She disclosed this at a 3- day training Social Protection the Development Grant Programme and Save the Children International in .


 Speaking her representative Mr. Kingsley Ngene, Special Assistant (Administration), she said the objective of the training is to improve knowledge and provide deeper understanding of issues regarding social protection to the strategic position of the  ministry in coordinating social protection programme implementation in .

The representative of the Secretary, the SA to the PS,  Abdulkareem Iliyasu expressed  gratitude to  the Ministry for making the training possible.

He said that,”The Ministry has initiated the process of keying the staff into the Federal Government programme of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within the next ”.

He urged participants to make use of the knowledge and ideas gained in the training to the Federal  Government achieve her objectives.

The National Programme Manager of Development Grant Programme, Ajumobi Kayode, said the aim of the programme is to strengthen capacity of social protection implementers, to design and appropriate social protection programmes for poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

The 54 Participants  were  drawn from all the departments in the Ministry and it’s agencies.

