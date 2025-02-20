Social Justice Day: DG MINILS, Aremu Demands Coalition for Education, Against Ignorance, Poverty

A call has been made for a pan-Nigerian non- partisan coalition against illiteracy and mass ignorance, poverty and unemployment as a necessary condition for building a fairer and equitable Nigeria.

The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies,(MINILS), Comrade Issa Aremu mni, made the call in a statement in Ilorin on Wednesday to observe the global Day of Social Justice.

It will be recalled that UN General Assembly in 2007 designated 20 February World Day of Social Justice to remind the world of the need to build a fairer and more equitable world.

Comrade Aremu observed that while the current situation of Social Justice in Nigeria calls for improvement, with many manifestations of social injustices and inequalities, he said it was commendable that within the context of the Renewed Hope Agenda, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had signed new 2024 minimum wage and 2024 Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) aimed at income equity at work place and equitable sustainable higher education and functional skill development for students.

The Director-General said the critical success factor for social justice is education adding that “Sustainable Development Goal 4(SDG4) calls for inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all”.

Aremu said in line with its mandate and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to promote workplace harmony for national development, MINILS Surpassed 2024 Ministerial Deliverables Target of 1250 to over 3000 on-site/ on-line at the Institute in Ilorin.

He said MINILS has commendably diversified the Institute’s training beyond the traditional courses of maintaining industrial peace and harmony at workplaces to include massive job creation through skills acquisition, diploma and bachelor studies in industrial relations. adding that Under the SKILL-UP-ARTISANS (SUPA) program of the Federal Government initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, MINILS Cumulatively, trained in various trades as; Cut and Sew, Woodwork and Carpentry and Designing 720youths across the 6-geo-political zones of the country.

“Remarkably too, MINILS recorded significant gender mix of both male and female participants from different unions, employers’ associations and states including People living with Disabilities (PLWD) in line with Renewed Hope Agenda of inclusion indicating that MINILS has impacted positive in the global efforts for social justice through labour education” the statement added.

END