Social counsellor advocates for female education in FCT communities

According to her, the proper upbringing of the girl-child is important, as it predicts how they perform in the domains of social competence, psycho-social development, academic performance and problem behaviour.

She said the youths, especially women and girls, should have a major role to play in governance to enhance the development of the country.

Akpan, who is also a school teacher, gave the advice in an interview with the Nigeria News Agency (NAN) on Thursday, in Gwagwalada, FCT.

Mrs Naomi Akpan, a social counsellor, has called for the prioritisation of female education to promote gender equality at communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

She also spoke on the need to equip parents with the knowledge and skills needed to take on the responsibility of parenting in the 21st century children.

“It is no longer a trend when we flog, detain or expel a child from school for misbehaving; rather, we persuade and make them understand.

“Everyone has a role to play in the society, including the security agencies, churches, mosques and the traditional rulers.

“My advice is that parenting starts from you; so, you have to actually become the kind of person you want your child to become,’’ she said.

Akpan, however, lamented that the Nigerian parenting style had changed, saying that the parenting style today seems to be more loose and lenient.

“The problem we face as a society is because we have failed at the individual and family levels.

“In our own capacity, we can do more to change the narratives,’’ she said.

The counsellor advised parents, who leave their children at the care of care-givers, to strike a balance by giving adequate attention to knowing them better.

She noted that kids, who are not properly informed, were at greater risk of engaging in unsafe behaviours and experimenting with drugs. (NAN)