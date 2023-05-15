Soba Oyeleke, Osun government and the tourism sector

by abiodun KOMOLAFE

Flowery words are oftentimes appropriate but then, they are generally not the fulcrum main

messages. Whichever way, the message must not be lost on the altar of flowery languages.



Without mincing words, tourism has become the world’s phenomenal finance garnering

centre that every serious government must look for in its search for a legitimate means of

shoring up its revenue base. So, no matter what, old and new governments must look for the

means of securing succor from the tourism sector. The opposite, so to say, is to leave it aside

and live in regret thereafter.



The history of Osun State is that it’s blessed with industrialists but, perhaps, overconfidence

has been the bane of its little industrialization. For example, Osun is so industrialized that,

whether anybody likes it or not, we have the ‘Akara Osu’ industry. Ditto for ‘Dodo Ikire’

industry and others. But, it is rather unfortunate that their lifespans have always started and

ended by the roadside, decades after their discovery. Why? Successive governments have

never deemed it fit to pay for thinkers who’d have helped these industries go global! No

enabling environment and no level playing field! Access to finance and technology has been

consistently absent; and the level of collaboration between the rulers and the ruled – and

that’s where it exists at all – has been touchingly unpromising.

Above reminds one of Soba Oyeleke, a US-based Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist.



The chairman of the ‘small-but-mighty, fully-loaded’, Hawaiian-style Aloha Hotel & Resort

Facilities in Osogbo, Osun State, has co-founded and coordinated several community

organizations in the US, including ‘The African American Umoja Fest’; ‘Odunde Fest’; and

‘The Nigerian Community Organization of Washington State’. He was the writer, director and

producer of the Yoruba folklore play, ‘Shango – The Legend Continues’, which was

successfully performed at the popular Moore Theater in Seattle, Washington, and the

Broadway Theater in Tacoma, Washington. An expert in Tourism and Hospitality

Management, the Ororuwo, Osun State-born thespian was recently appointed as president of

the Diaspora Solution Group (DSGN), a social welfare organization, based in America.

Well, this piece is not so much about Oyeleke and his accomplishments, particularly, in the

tourism sector. Rather, it is much more about the Nigerian system which derives pleasure in

sacrificing her best on the altar of greed and corruption. From Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove, to

Olumirin Waterfalls in Erin-Ijesa; and from the Kiriji Memorial Battlefield in Igbajo and

Imesi-Ile, to Jalumi War Mortals in Inisha, Oyeleke has visited most of the centres of tourist

attractions, especially, in Osun and he has written position papers on what needs to be done to

make the sector not only attractive but also profitable. Like others before him, he has made

spirited efforts to invite the government to buy into his ideas but the closer he moves towards

the government, the more the government runs away; and it is as if there are some

extraterrestrial forces at work.

Without doubt, there are many Soba Oyelekes of Nigeria’s descent – specialists and success

stories in their chosen vocations across the globe – but, rather than encourage them to come

back and invest in the country, Nigeria’s handlers prefer wasting her resources on inanities.

Remember Barth Nnaji and the Aba Power Project! Remember Bola Tinubu and the Enron

Power Project! In the 1980s, Osogbo Steel Rolling Mills Company and Nigeria Machine

Tools Limited, Osogbo, were the pride of Africa. Today, a visit to these facilities will attract

teardrops. The former Divisional Teacher Training College (DTTC) in Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State

is another tragic episode in Nigeria’s improvidence. If not well-managed, the crisis currently

rocking the facility is capable of setting neighbours against neighbours.

Who is in charge of Tourism in Osun State? For the state government to be taken seriously,

there’s a dire need for his or her undivided attention and pragmatic response. This becomes

imperative because good policies in Tourism will not only help grow the economy in the

right direction but also battle unemployment, get infrastructural development right and tame

rural-urban exodus. It shouldn’t be about jamboree conferences and seminars that end up

achieving nothing but about real thinkers who can help proffer cutting-edge solutions to the

hydra-headed challenges being faced by the sector.

A meaningful response to the business initiatives of the likes of Oyeleke will serve as a

morale booster to intending investors. It will also add value to Africans who may be eyeing

Nigeria for investment opportunities. Most importantly, it will portray the government as

being responsible and forward-thinking, separated from the limitations of old. So, it behooves

the Osun government to shake off the old narrative and turn a new leaf. With the right

political will, Governor Ademola Adeleke will help present Osun as an investor-friendly state

as well as launder Nigeria’s image in the comity of nations. ‘Imole Osun’ is a new slogan in

town! One can only hope he’d come as the ‘man in charge’, one who is prepared to make the

Tourism Sector work.

When we say ‘support’, we are not talking about the priorities, responsibilities and rights of

the state as being merely aired on the radio or television networks. We are also not talking

about partnership-biased or politics-infested propaganda that will lie dead as it comes; thus

explains its eventual failure. It is not a flash-in-a-lifetime but a meaningful, quantifiable,

consistent, solid-enough, public-initiated and state legislation-driven initiative that welcomes

all and embraces all ideas. It shouldn’t be esoteric but all-encompassing. After all, no wealth

is common until it’s made common. Ask them in the United Kingdom and they’ll all have

fine stories to tell! We also need to ask former Governor Kayode Fayemi how he has turned

Ikogosi Warm Springs and other centres of tourist attraction in Ekiti State to success stories.

All told, this should also be a clarion call to the government – even the Federal Government –

to do a compulsive, thorough analysis of its revenue generation modules, which was what

Tinubu did in Lagos. The former governor wanted to know how many people were taxpayers.

As a thoroughbred professional, it wasn’t a difficult venture at all. He sent touts among touts

and government workers among government workers: ‘give me your figures!’ At the end of

the day, Tinubu was able to calibrate their findings through which the system was digitized. It

is on record that Nigeria’s president-elect didn’t look for a shortcut. Today, the ‘Centre of

Excellence’ is better for it!

What are we saying? If a foolish man will help the government do exploits, why not go to the

foolish man so as to make it impossible for the wise ones to cheat the government? Take, for

example, there are technicians who very well understand what to do with DisCO meters that

they won’t work properly. They are out there! They must live! They must eat! They must also

service their industry! So, no one can force them out of the state! Interestingly, we are in a

peculiar society where cheating the government is considered legitimate. This is one of the

many troubles facing the Tourism Sector in Nigeria! Otherwise, how can an investor be

interested in dredging, say, Lake 264 with a view to turning it into a source of employment

opportunity for Nigeria’s teeming youths but he’s being met with stiff resistance from those

who have taken corruption as a profession? Unfortunately, the state government is there,

pleasingly looking the other way!

May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world, grant us peace in Osun State!