Soaring temperature: NAHCON advises pilgrims to stay in tents from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m

By Deji Abdulwahab

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has advised pilgrims to stay in their tents from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to soaring daytime temperatures during the pilgrimage.

The Chairman of NAHCON, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh, gave the advice while speaking to newsmen in Makkah on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Saudi Arabia, through its National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), had on Sunday issued heatwave warnings for Hajj 2025, urging pilgrims to take precautions amid soaring daytime temperatures between 40°C and 47°C.

The NCM forecasted challenging weather, including high temperatures, potential thunderstorms, and reduced visibility.

Saleh said NAHCON had a stakeholders’ meeting where all the Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Boards were mandated to tell their pilgrims that no pilgrim would be allowed out of their tents in Mina and Arafat due to soaring temperature.

“Yesterday we called all the stakeholders. We met with them and mandated them to announce and tell their people that nobody is allowed to be out of the tent from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m.

“It is not advised to go out because the temperature is not normal this year. We also advised them to continue drinking water.

“If it is necessary to be outside, let them go with water in hand. Let them take their umbrellas and use them, just because the temperature is not normal.

The NAHCON chairman urged the media to help the commission to disseminate the information to the pilgrims to adhere to the heatwave warnings.

“So, media, please you are our eyes, you are our voice to the public. Help us tell our people to regard this instruction.”

NAN reports that approximately 63,000 Nigerian pilgrims are expected for the 2025 Hajj. (NAN)