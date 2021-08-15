SNEPCo, NNPC build paediatric ward, lab in Bauchi

The Jama’Are Local Government Area in Bauchi State, in the embattled North East Nigeria, has taken delivery a newly built and well-equipped 10-bedspace paediatrics ward, medical laboratory,  water facilities and water treatment plant powered by a10Kva solar .

The donation from Shell Nigeria Exploration and Company (SNEPCo), on behalf itself, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other co-venture partners, is part SNEPCo’s intervention to improve health care and cater for non-COVID-19 cases in the state hospitals.

“We hope that this will mark the start a new experience in health care services for the people in Jama’Are community as we continue to work at all levels and other stakeholders to help in the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goal Three year 2030,” Managing Director of SNEPCo, Mrs. Elohor Aiboni, said at a virtual facility handover event Wednesday.

Represented by SNEPCo’s Communications, Media and NGO Relations Manager, . Alice Ajeh, Aiboni “We are glad that this intervention is at a time when the attention of the world is on health. Recent events across the world, caused COVID-19 pandemic, have become reminders that accessible health facilities and affordable healthcare services are critical to lives of individuals, especially children, and also to businesses and , and therefore should be deserve all the attention that we can all give.”

The Group General Manager of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), the investment subsidiary of NNPC, Mr. Bala Wunti, said, “The effort of SNEPCo and the other co-venturers to complete the project, which will help to reduce the gap in the health care needs of the Jama’Are community and its environs, is commendable.”

Represented by NAPIMS’ Head of Sustainability and Community Development, Mrs Bunmi Lawson, Wunti said, “I enjoin the community to put this facility to the best use in a sustainable manner.”

He reiterated NNPC’s commitment to investing in programmes that touch the lives of all Nigerians and the environment.

The Acting Commissioner for Health in Bauchi State, . Dayyadu Muhammad Hassan, applauded the donation. He said, “Bauchi State appreciates NNPC and SNEPCo for this timely intervention in the health sector. This intervention will go a long way in addressing the rampant morbidity within the female and children sector in the state.”

The Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Hospital Management Board, . Sama’ila Dahuwa, and leaders of  Jama’Are community all pledge to ensure a

