Smooth conduct of JAMB examination in Kaduna excites Registrar

The smooth conduct of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination in Kaduna State has excited itsBoard’s Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede.

Oloyede also solicited for parcels of land from state governments for the board to build mega- JAMB centres across the country specially in Lagos State and others.

Speaking to newsmen on Wednesday in Kaduna after visiting some Computer Based Centers (CBT) where the JAMB examination was held, he expressed satisfaction that the exercise was going on smoothly.

He added that the examination would end on Wednesday in Kaduna while it would end in other states on Thursday and Friday.

Oloyede said the Muhammadu Buhari mega- CBT centre, which could accommodate 4,000 candidates daily was instrumental to the efficiency and timelines of the examination in Kaduna.

“This is why Kaduna is finishing earlier than other states in the country,”he said.

The registrar, therefore, said JAMB required such a centre in Lagos State, where it puts pressure on the authorities there to make provision for it.

“I believe the authorities in Lagos will hear our call and provide us with suitable land, we will develop it.

”I am not sure if there is a CBT centre that is as large, comfortable and meeting the standard as the Muhammadu Buhari mega-\CBT centre here in Kaduna.

“We need at least three of such centres, we have the resources to build them, we only require the state governments to provide us with lands,”Oloyede said.

The registrar said the Governor of Borno has provided them with land.

He said, “Looking at the number of candidates, haven’t done a mega-centre in Kaduna, Lagos is critically in need”

Oloyede expressed joy, saying “it is a pleasure coming to Kaduna and seeing that our expenditure in the state is not a waste.”

He further appealed to the state governments for lands, so as to serve their residents better.(NAN)

By Sani Idris