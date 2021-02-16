The Executives of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) on Monday visited Enugu State Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and solicited support for a befitting office in the State. Dr Friday Okpara, the Director, Policy, Partnership and Coordinator of SMEDAN, who lead other members on behalf of the agency, said SMEDAN’s purpose of visiting was to make request for a befitting state and zonal office in the state.

He noted that the mandate of the agency is to promote and develop the Small and Medium Enterprise in Nigeria. ”Our Zonal office is located in Enugu and we are working closely with Small and Medium Enterprises and also the Commerce and Industry in the state.

”SMEDAN has been able to empower individuals with takeoff grants and trained many through Entrepreneurship Development Programmes, which were purely on skills acquisition. ”We are seeking a befitting accommodation for the state and Zonal offices and a hall that will accommodate up to 150 people,” he said.

In his remarks, Enugu State Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, said that the challenges in the world’s and the nation’s economy had made SMEDAN a very important and crucial agency that must be supported. According to Ugwuanyi, who was represented by the deputy governor, Mrs Cecelia Ezeilo, SMEDAN would be supported for the realisation of the goals of national economic prosperity and development for employment and wealth creation.

” I would like to state that the state government is welcoming SMEDAN with open arms and that the government has done a lot in developing Small and Medium Enterprises in the state,’’ the governor said. He expressed gratitude to SMEDAN for the past and ongoing programmes and activities in the state.

The governor said that the Agency’s activities in the state were aimed at developing and supporting the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and helping the people improve their economic welfare.

”It is hoped that this visit would usher in an era of even greater involvement by SMEDAN in enterprise development and sustainability in our state,” he added. (NAN)