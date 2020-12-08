SMEDAN trains 70 women in Ekiti in agro – allied businesses

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has trained a total of 70 Ekiti community women in agro-allied businesses.

The SMEDAN Assistant Director for Agriculture Business Development and Extension in Nigeria, Mr Tunde Oloyede said in Ikere Ekiti on Tuesday that the training was aimed at ensuring food security in the country.

Oloyede who spoke during the commencement of the second batch of the programme tagged” Women In Self-Employment Programme (WISE-P)’’ said the Federal Government would not relent in activities capable of lifting rural women out of poverty.

He explained that the training was targeted at women, because of their active involvement in the processing of agro-allied products.