SMEDAN supports 16 Agric co-ops with N4.6m in Katsina

The Small and Medium Scale Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has supported 16 Agri-cooperative groups in Katsina State with N4.6million to boost their businesses.

The Director-General (DG) of the Agency, Alhaji Dikko Radda, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Saturday.

Radda explained that the intervention to the groups was not a loan, but an intervention by the Federal Government to support men and women in agri-businesses.

“This gesture is part of the Federal Government Agri-Development Empowerments Programme (ADEP) to support men and women in agric enterprises.

“We have this kind of engagements in about five states of the federation; this is not peculiar to Katsina State alone.

“We also organised workshops for the groups towards building their capacities for optimal benefits in their agri-businesses.

“Like here in Katsina, just as I earlier stated, we have 16 agric cooperative groups, we divided them into two.

“We trained them on their enterprises, and we supported the two groups with N4.6million, courtesy of federal Government’s ADEP programme”, Radda said. (NAN)

