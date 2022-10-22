SMEDAN pledges sustainable engagements with agro allied businesses  

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), has pledged to sustain the human capacity enhancement of operators of the agricultural value chain.

A statement issued on Friday in Abuja by Mr Ibrahim Mohammed, Head, Corporate Affairs Division, SMEDAN, said that it was consistent with delivering its mandate to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) subsector.

Mohammed said that modalities were in place to ensure a hitch-free stakeholders engagement with regulators, enhancers, Business Development Support Providers (BDSPs) aggregators and off takers of agricultural products.

He said that the objective of the forum was to create awareness for the agency`s Product and Marketing Enhancement Scheme (PAMES) and solicit a buy in from related stakeholders for more impact and output.

“SMEDAN has over the years in conjunction with other critical stakeholders promoted subsidised entrepreneurship capacity building to MSMEs.

“This is as a down payment for realising human capacity enhancement of operators within the sub sector which has long been identified as one of the most limiting factors affecting business growth.

“In line with this, the agency will on Oct. 24 in Abuja engage with regulators, enhancers, BDSPs aggregators and off takers of agricultural products under the PAMES programme,’’ Mohammed said.

According to him, PAMES has been initiated to assist Micro Small Enterprises in agro allied business access business and technical support services, product development and market access to promote competitiveness and business growth.

“SMEDAN under the leadership of Mr Olawale Fasanya would sustain the tempo in the realisation of human capacity enhancement of operators of the agricultural value chain.

“The agency will continue to support Nigerian MSMEs so as to boost the nation’s economy,’’ Mohammed said. (NAN)

