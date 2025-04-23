SMEDAN equips NMSMEs with packaging, branding skills to leverage AfCFTA opportunities 

By Rukayat Moisemhe

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has equipped several Nano, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NMSMEs) in Lagos State with cutting-edge skills in packaging and branding.

SMEDAN’s Chief Executive Officer/ Director General, Mr Charles Odii, on Wednesday in Lagos, said the ongoing training would enable NMSMEs unlock the vast opportunities in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area(AfCFTA).

Odii, represented by Mr Tunde Oloyede, Deputy Director, Special Duties, SMEDAN, noted the critical role of packaging and branding in creating competitive and export-ready products.

According to him, the training is part of SMEDAN’s strategic initiatives aimed at building the capacity of Nigerian enterprises to take advantage of the AfCFTA’s 1.3 billion consumers.

“We are not just training for local excellence but we are preparing Nigerian NMSMEs to become continental brands.

“With the right packaging and branding strategies, our products can compete favourably across African markets and beyond,” he said.

Odii added that the training would also raise the bar for Nigerian products competitiveness.

He disclosed that the training covered practical modules on modern packaging techniques, brand identity development, regulatory compliance, and market positioning.

Odii said participants included entrepreneurs, startups, cooperatives, and business support organisations from across various sectors, including agribusiness, cosmetics, food processing, textiles, and more.

“The initiative aims to address longstanding challenges faced by Nigerian products in regional markets, such as poor presentation, weak brand visibility, and non-compliance with international trade standards.

The training featured expert-led presentations, live product audits, case studies of successful African brands, and interactive design labs.

“Key topics covered included designing packaging that complies with AfCFTA export requirements, developing culturally resonant yet globally appealing brand identities, leveraging e-commerce platforms, and exploring cost-effective, sustainable packaging solutions,” he said.

Odii unveiled the agency’s plans to replicate the training in the northern region of Nigeria in the coming weeks, to scale its impact nationwide.

According to him, the development further demonstrates the agency’s commitment to inclusive enterprise development across all geopolitical zones.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)