SMEDAN boss bags The Sun newspaper public service award

Mr Charlse Odii, the Director-General, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), has been honored with a public service award by The Sun Newspaper.

Odii was recognised during a ceremony in Lagos alongside notable individuals from various sectors, including governance, business, health, philanthropy, and banking.

He was awarded for his remarkable achievements since assuming the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the agency dedicated to SMEs development in the country.

In his remarks at the event, Odili expressed gratitude to the media organisation for the recognition and pledged to do more.

According to him, the award is both motivational and a reminder on the great importance of the agency’s mission in service to humanity.

The SMEDAN boss reiterated his commitment towards advancing President Bola Tinubu’s prosperity agenda through MSMEs growth.

He outlined his plans towards driving growth through the ‘Grow Nigeria’ agenda.

Odii said the agenda was aimed at providing guiding resources, opportunities, and workforce support that were necessary for the rapid and sustainable growth of small businesses in Nigeria.

“Our belief is simple: when small businesses prosper, Nigeria prospers. At SMEDAN, we are fully committed to this agenda” he said.

“Ensuring that the backbone of our economy, which comprises more than 90 per cent of businesses which contributes half of our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will receive the vital support necessary for sustainable growth” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that since his appointment as the head of the agency in 2023 , he has been instrumental in securing financing for small businesses in the country.

He negotiated the single-digit interest loan deals with commercial banks and established matching fund agreements with state governments such as Anambra, Enugu, and Katsina.

Odili was instrumental to the introduction of innovative desks and initiatives at the agency to facilitate investments in emerging sectors, nurture entrepreneurial talents, and promote social equity.

According to him, his appointment in the agency has introduceced some desks which included the Women and Youth Desk, SMEDAN Climate and Green Energy Desk as well as the SMEDAN Undergraduate Internship Programne (SUIP).

(NAN)

By Lucy Ogalue