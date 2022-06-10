SMEDAN assures support to agripreneurs-Official

Mr Wale Fasanya, Acting Director-General (DG) of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), said the agency would continue to support agripreneurs in the country.

Fasanya stated this during the post Agri preneur training held in Katsina on Friday.

He explained that the programme would be focused on “One Local Government, One product (OLOP), Women in Self-employment (WISE-P), National Business Development Skills Initiative (NBSDI)”, among others.

According to him, the initiative is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to fighting unemployment through agriculture and its value chains.

He thanked Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, for his support for the growth of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state.

Earlier, the Katsina State Manager of SMEDAN, Malam Abdullahi Yusuf, thanked the agency for stepping down the post national training of the Agri-Preneurship Scheme (NATS) to the states. (NAN)

